BTS Jungkook is only non-footballer in FIFA 2022’s top 5 most mentioned people

Jungkook is one of the most famous K-pop idols in the world and the youngest member of BTS. The pop star amasses over 48 million followers on Instagram. He previously made waves when he performed "Dreamers" at the esteemed FIFA World Cup 2022 inaugural ceremony. Now, he is again hitting the headlines as he has secured a place in the top 10 most mentioned people.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end after Argentina defeated France to claim the championship trophy and NetBase Quid took to their official Twitter handle and released the list of the top 10 people mentioned around the World Cup this year. While the first five people on the list are footballers, there is one exception. According to the list, Lionel Messi is ranked #1, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe is ranked third. On the fourth spot comes the K-pop idol BTS Jungkook. Neymar took the fifth spot, and Fahad took the sixth. The seventh position went to Gianni Infantino. The eighth spot went to Luis Enrique, the ninth to Grat Wahl, and the tenth to Julian Alvarez. Sharing the list, NetBase Quid wrote, "Using our #SocialListening solution, these are the top 10 people mentioned around the #WorldCup this year."

As soon as the list was released, the BTS army flocked to the comment section to praise Jungkook for securing his place among such notable names. One user wrote, "Jungkook above some famous footballers? We love to see his impact." Another user commented, "Jungkook was chosen among these great people, and as a fan, I'm proud him." A third user wrote, "He just performed once and landed in top 4. The main character." A user also wrote, "My champion Lionel Messi and my precious Jeon Jungkook."

K-pop Idol received a lot of love from his fans and the comment section was jammed with people praising him.

