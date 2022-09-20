Chandigarh University row: At least 12 more videos found on arrested student's mobile

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Students stage a protest over objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly recorded by a hosteller, at Chandigarh University in Mohali district.

Chandigarh University row: The Punjab Police have on Tuesday made new discoveries in the objectionable videos of women students case. It was alleged that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of female students in the common washroom. At least 12 more videos have been found from the mobile of the arrested student, police sources claimed. These videos surfaced after the local data of the accused's phone was recovered.

According to Punjab Police sources, both the boys, who were arrested from Himachal Pradesh, have received calls from various numbers in Mumbai and Gujarat after the incident at Chandigarh University. So far, both the accused boys have not been able to give any satisfactory answer to the Punjab Police regarding the continuous calls received by them from Mumbai and Gujarat. For this reason, now Punjab Police is identifying the number of phone calls received from Mumbai and Gujarat.

It is also reported that the accused boys had created some WhatsApp groups and through these WhatsApp groups also many videos were shared in these groups and other members of the groups used to forward these videos. The Punjab Police is also investigating about the number of people in these WhatsApp groups.

The university authorities too rejected as "false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several woman students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode. The students, however, had accused the university authorities of "suppressing facts" and held a fresh protest on Sunday evening.

Following which, the Punjab Police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations.

