Chandigarh University row: Accused men blackmailed woman student to make, circulate videos | Details

Chandigarh University video row: In a shocking revelation in the ongoing Chandigarh University controversy, sources have revealed that the two accused men, Sunny Mehta and his friend Rankaj Verma had allegedly threatened the woman student to make a circulate videos of other hostel inmates. As per one of the protesting students of Chandigarh University, some chats between the accused girl and the accused men revealed that she was getting blackmailed by them. They allegedly threatened to make her private videos public, if she didn't make videos of other girl hostellers.

Punjab Police have arrested three persons -- the woman student, a 23-year-old man, rumoured to be her boyfriend, from Himachal Pradesh and his 31-year-old friend. The three accused arrested in the case have been sent to police remand for a week. Police produced the three accused in the Kharar court in Punjab's Mohali and sought their custody for 10 days.

Accused girl student's lawyer claims she made video of another girl

The accused girl, in the centre of row over leaked obscene videos in Chandigarh University, had made a video of another girl including herself, her lawyer informed reporters on Monday. Sandeep Sharma, the counsel for the accused, said there were two videos – one of the woman accused and the other of some other girl. The university had claimed a day ago that no videos of any other girls were found on the girl's phone.

When asked about allegations against the woman student that she made objectionable videos of some students, Sharma said it is a matter of investigation. A fellow student while speaking to India TV, revealed that Police have assured that if the accused girl deleted some videos on her phone, they will be retreived and investigated.

Students claim the videos were leaked

The university authorities rejected reports that claimed videos of several woman students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode, as "false and baseless". The students, however, had accused the university authorities of "suppressing facts" and held a fresh protest on Sunday evening, which continued till late night.

Following assurance of a fair and transparent probe, the students ended their protest at around 1.30 am on Monday, Mohali police chief Soni said. Meanwhile, the university announced "non-teaching days" till September 24, following which several students returned to their homes. Some parents of students also took back their wards from the campus.

All-women SIT to probe Chandigarh University case

The Punjab Police formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations levelled by students of Chandigarh University that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom. Also, a court in Mohali's Kharar sent the three accused, including the woman student, to seven-day police remand.

The SIT comprises Ludhiana Superintendent of Police (Counter Intelligence) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti as the in-charge, while two members include Kharar-1 Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur and DSP (anti-gangster task force) Deepika Singh.

