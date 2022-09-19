Chandigarh University video row: Protests 'temporarily' called off after Police pacify students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohali: Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media, at the Chandigarh University in Mohali, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Chandigarh University video row: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) GS Bhullar spoke to angry protesting students of Punjab's Chandigarh University late last night, after which he claimed protests were called off. However, some students said the protests were only "temporarily" halted, and that they will stay in touch with University management, to take an update on the issue of alleged videos of girls in the hostel bathroom, being shot and circulated.

Bhullar spoke to the protesting students late on Sunday night and tried to pacify them saying "implicit faith is necessary" and "law is being followed". "We will keep coming to you, implicit faith is necessary," said DIG GS Bhullar.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University Director Student Welfare Arvinder Kang said, "Police had a chat today with students. They are satisfied now... First-year students have taken their own stand to not come in front of media as they are freshers, just completed 12th."

On Sunday, several students, parents, and youth of the city, fearing for their own 'safety' on campus, took to the streets of campus to protest against the college administration.

Why are students protesting?

Massive protests broke out on Saturday evening, which continued on Sunday as well, because a girl student from the university was caught red-handed making videos of 60 other girls, who were bathing. Another student from the university allegedly posted the videos on YouTube. As per reports, the girl student who shot the videos is from Mohali, and she sent the video to a friend living in Shimla. The videos soon went viral, and one of the girl students who were in the video also tried to commit suicide.

Tension prevailed on the campus as protesting students confronted university and police authorities, questioning why the university had on Sunday evening declared September 19 and 20 as "non-teaching days" thus declaring a holiday for students "if nothing had happened on the campus".

Punjab Police, Chandigarh University deny suicide attempt reports

Punjab Police and Chandigarh University management officials denied reports of any suicide attempt and stood on the stance till late Sunday night. Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar said there had been no information about suicide so far. "No information about suicide has come out. It is a rumour that has been spread. We have not been brought forward any information that a suicide has taken place," DC Talwar said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sunny Mehta. The youth belongs to a local village under the Rohru Sub division of Shimla district, nearly 130 km away from the northern town. The detained person has been identified as 31-year-old Rankaj Verma.

