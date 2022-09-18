Chandigarh University declares September 19, 20 as non-teaching days amid protests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI It was alleged that another student posted the videos on YouTube.

Chandigarh University row : Chandigarh University authorities on Sunday declared September 19th and 20th as non-teaching days in view of protests taking place within premises over alleged leaked videos of women bathing in hostel bathrooms.

The university took this step in view of a massive protest that broke out on the university premises after a female student was found making videos of at least 60 other girls while they were bathing.

It was alleged that another student posted the videos on YouTube. Soon after this, a huge uproar was seen against the university management.

Police reached the spot after they were informed about the case. As per the initial probe, the matter appears to be of sharing inappropriate videos on social media, said police officers.

The University said all the mobile phones and other material has been handed over to the police for further investigation. The statement said Chandigarh University is fully cooperating with police in the investigation.

NCW takes cognisance of 'leaked videos'

The National Commission for Women has sought an FIR in connection with alleged suicide attempts by students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali after their 'videos' were 'leaked'.

The Commission said it has come across multiple media reports and Twitter posts alleging that videos of girls living in a hostel of Chandigarh University have been leaked and some of them tried to end their lives.

Protests erupted on the campus of the university over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded. Students also claimed that the administration was trying to cover up the cases of suicides.

