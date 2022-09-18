Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YOGITABHAYANA Punjab: Chandigarh University student caught making videos of 60 girls taking bath, protests erupt

Punjab news: Protests broke out at Chandigarh University after a girl student was caught red-handed making videos of around 60 other girls taking bath. Another university student allegedly posted the videos on YouTube. Soon after this, a huge uproar was seen against the University management. Police were called on the spot, and the case appears to be that of sharing inappropriate videos.

As per reports, the girl student who shot the videos is from Mohali, and she sent the video to a friend living in Shimla. The videos soon went viral, and one of the girl students who were in the video also tried to commit suicide.

Anti Rape activist Yogita Bhayana shared the video of the protests that broke out at Chandigarh University. Watch:

Punjab Minister of School Education Harjot Singh Bains reacted to the issue and asked students to remain calm. He said the guilty will be caught and punished. "I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society," he wrote.

Reports said that the girls who tried to commit suicide, have been admitted to a hospital. However, University management has denied reports of any of the students trying to end their life. They said one of the students fainted during the protests and was hence taken to the hospital.

