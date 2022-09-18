Chandigarh University row: Kejriwal promises strong action against people who posted the videos

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police said a probe into the matter is still on.

Chandigarh University row: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal said that he would take strict action against people, who posted "objectionable" videos of women on social media.

Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a protest on the campus after videos of several women students were posted on social media, police said.

A woman student, who was involved in sharing the videos online, has been apprehended. She had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media, they said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "In Chandigarh University, a woman recorded objectionable videos of women students and made them viral. This is very serious (matter) and shameful. Those involved will get the strictest punishment. The victims should stay strong. We are with you. Everyone should remain patient."

Police said an investigation into the matter was underway. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Punjab. Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.

