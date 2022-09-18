Chandigarh University leaked video: Accused man arrested from Shimla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel interact with students of the Chandigarh University protesting on the campus.

Highlights The accused man in the leaked video case of Chandigarh University has been arrested

The accused has been held from Shimla

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered the probe into the incident

Chandigarh University leaked video row: An accused man has been arrested from Shimla after a row erupted over alleged leaked videos of women of the Chandigarh University.

Earlier in the day, protests erupted on the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali over "rumours" that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hosteller, following which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a probe.

After a preliminary investigation, police arrested a woman student and dispatched a team to apprehend a youth in Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, Gurpreet Deo, who reached the Chandigarh University campus along with other senior officials to take stock of the situation after the overnight protests, told reporters that the woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself with the youth and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

University authorities also rejected reports that claimed videos of several women students in the varsity hostel were made and shared on social media and several students had attempted suicide after the episode.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters that the protests erupted in the university past midnight after a "rumour" that videos of several women students had been made and leaked.

The arrested student's mobile phone has been taken seized for forensic analysis, he said, adding no suicide attempt by any student or death has occurred.

An FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered in the matter and further probe is on, officials said.

Chief Minister Mann ordered the probe into the incident, saying strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

ALSO READ | Chandigarh University declares September 19, 20 as non-teaching days amid protests

ALSO READ | 'If you show Kejriwal on your channel, we will...': Delhi CM claims PM Modi's advisor threatens media

Latest India News