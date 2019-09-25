Image Source : DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVI Chandigarh Administrator directs administration to sell onions at 'no profit no loss'

Expressing concern over the steep rise in onion prices, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday directed the union territory's administration to sell onions on "no profit no loss basis".

Addressing a meeting of senior officers of Chandigarh Administration here, Badnore expressed concern over the high onion prices, an official statement said.

He instructed the Food and Supplies Department to purchase onions on wholesale price and sell those to public at "no profit no loss basis".

People will get some relief from this initiative of the administration, he added.

Badnore also asked the officers of the Food and Supply Department to set up counters at Mauli Jagran, Dhanas, Maloya, Ram Darbar and Manimajra Community Centres from Thursday for hassle free supply of onions.

He asked them to continue the arrangement till the prices of onions come down.

He also directed the sub-divisional magistrates, station house officers and food supply inspectors to check storage of onion in Chandigarh and asked the officers to maintain a record of arrival of onions and their retail and wholesale market rates.

He also appealed to the public to avoid panic buying and storing onions and assured them that the administration would be able to control the demand and supply of onions in coming days.

The meeting was attended by the Adviser to Administrator Manoj Parida, Principal Secretary to Governor J M Balamurugan, Home Secretary Arun Gupta, Finance Secretary Ajoy K Sinha and Food and Supply Department Secretary Vinod P Kavle.

Retail prices of onion continued to remain high in the city at Rs 60-70 per kg on Wednesday.