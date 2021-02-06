Saturday, February 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chakka Jam: Several Delhi Metro stations closed in wake of farmers' protests

Chakka Jam: Several Delhi Metro stations closed in wake of farmers' protests

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday announced the closure the entry and exit gates at several metro stations in a wake of 'Chakka Jam' called by farmers'.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2021 11:16 IST
Chakka Jam: Several Delhi Metro stations closed in wake of farmers' protests
Image Source : PTI

Chakka Jam: Several Delhi Metro stations closed in wake of farmers' protests

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday announced the closure the entry and exit gates at several metro stations in a wake of 'Chakka Jam' called by farmers'. The DMRC has shut entry and exit gates of metro stations mainly in north and central Delhi. The farmers', who have been protesting against the three farms have called for three-hour chakka jam (road block) across the country.

The entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalaya, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat were closed as per precautionary measures due to the protests against the new agriculture laws.

The 'Chakka Jam' by the farmers is scheduled to take place for three hours, between 12 noon and to 3 pm.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces have been deployed in Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police have intensified security and deployed huge force on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48), Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Kheri Daula toll plaza on the NH-48 and state highways.

 

Also Read: Chakka Jam LIVE: 50,000 personnel, layers of barricading in Delhi; several metro stations closed

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News