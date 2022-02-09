'Certain people' approached me to assist in toppling Uddhav govt: Sanjay Raut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has made a sensational claim that 'certain people' approached him to assist in toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

In a letter written to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Raut alleged that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were 'systematically targeting' Shiv Sena leaders after the party formed government in the state. He requested Naidu to take note of the 'abuse of power' and alleged harassment of Rajya Sabha MPs.

"About a month ago, I was approached by certain people and was told to assist them in toppling the state government in Maharashtra. They wanted me to be instrumental in such an endeavour so that the state could be forced into a mid-term election," Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

Raut also sent the letter's copies to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Raut said that he refused to be part of the 'clandestine' agenda, and claimed he was told that his refusal would lead to him "paying a heavy price".

The Sena leader said that the Vice President, also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, should also speak up and take action.

"I urge you to not just take note of the abuse of power to perpetuate intimidation and harassment of members of the Rajya Sabha, but also to speak up and take action," Raut said in the letter to Naidu.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, Raut accused the central agencies of becoming part of a "criminal syndicate of the BJP".

Raut expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its five-year tenure.

The Shiv Sena separated from the BJP-led NDA in 2019, ending a 25-year-long political partnership, after the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. It then joined the ranks with then arch-rivals Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Sharad Pawar and Congress to form an alliance government in the state. Although the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested polls together and secured a comfortable majority, the Shiv Sena decided to exit after it was denied the CM's chair.

