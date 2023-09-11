Centre to launch 'Ayushman Bhava programme' on PM Modi's birthday on Sept 17: Know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Union Home Ministry announced that the government will launch the "Ayushman Bhava programme" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 this year to ensure optimum delivery of all state-run health schemes to every intended beneficiary.

"This year on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday we will take up the 'Ayushman Bhava' programme to ensure optimum delivery of all state-run health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Ayushman Bharat cards to be distributed

According to him, as many as 60,000 people will receive Ayushman Bharat cards during this programme, which will also see the establishment of camps. "The camps will be set up, for 60,000 people we will give Ayushman Bharat cards. In the coming days we will run this program more frequently for better saturation of healthcare services and programmes," he added.

The Union Health Minister also highlighted the government's efforts during last year's birthday of PM Modi when emphasis was given on the issue of Tuberculosis (TB). "Earlier PM Modi said that the world's goal to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) is 2030 but India's target is to eliminate TB by 2025 end. Last year around 70,000 people became Ni-kshay Mitra and adopted TB patients which has now increased to one lakh. It is in the form of NGOs, individual people, political parties and corporate sector," he added.

World's largest health protection scheme

Earlier in 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ran a year-long programme to make the country Tuberculosis (TB) free, under which everyone was encouraged to adopt a TB patient and take care of him for one year. It should be noted here that Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the world’s largest health protection scheme which provides health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary family per annum.

