Central railway increases platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till further orders amid COVID-19

Central railway increases platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till further orders

The Central Railway, on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, Bhusaval and Solapur divisions, has increased the platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till further orders. This comes at a time when the state governments and the health ministry has asked people to refrain from gathering in large number at a place to contain the coronavirus spread.

Central Railway on its Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval and Solapur divisions increased the platform ticket from ₹10/- to ₹50/- till further advice. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 17, 2020

Western Railways, too, has increased the platfrom ticket fare to Rs 50 for railway stations of Mumbai, Vadodra, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

Meanwhile, the Central Railways has suspended 22 long-distance trains till March 31. Some of these trains include Deccan Express between Mumbai and Pune, Rajdhani Express, Nagpur Humsafar Express, and Pragati Express.

Pune Humsafar, Hyderabad Intercity, Duronto Express have also been suspended.

With 12 new cases of novel coronavirus infections reported in India on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients in India climbed to 126, up from 114 a day earlier, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

