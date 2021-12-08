IAF chopper crash: 2 senior staff members of CDS General Rawat's team among dead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Members of General Rawat's Staff, LS Lidder (Left), Col Harjinder Singh (Right)

Highlights An IAF Military chopper crash en route to Tamil Nadu

General Bipin Rawat lost his life in the crash, alongwith 12 others including his wife.

Two of his staff members Harjinder Singh and LS Lidder also died in the crash.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other armed forces officers were killed in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Those killed in the crash included Military Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff Brig LS Lidder and staff officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh. Group Captain Varun Singh is the sole survivor of the crash. He battling for life at the military hospital in Wellington.

Here is the list of people who died in the crash, according to officials: Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar., Lance Naik Sai Teja.

