CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika's 'Asthi Visarjan' in Haridwar today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Kritika and Tarini, daughters of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat, during the cremation of their parents at Brar Square crematorium

Highlights General Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other defence personnel were killed in a chopper crash.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital.

Bipin Rawat, and wife Madhulika Rawat's asthi visarjan will be performed by their daughters today.

Late Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, and wife Madhulika Rawat's asthi visarjan will be performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini today in Haridwar. Their funeral had taken place in Delhi on Friday, 2 days after a fatal chopper crash that took their lives.

General Rawat, 63, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment.

The bodies of General Rawat his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder, whose bodies were positively identified, were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital on Friday.

The bodies of the victims were flown from Sulur near Coimbatore to the Palam airbase Thursday evening in caskets wrapped in the Tricolour.

The Army has informed that the process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains was continuing.

Other defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash include CDS Rawat's Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh and Naik Jitendra Kumar.

The Indian Air Force has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the military chopper crash.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News