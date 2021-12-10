Goodbye General! Nation bids final adieu to CDS General Bipin Rawat with full military honours

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Nation bids final adieu to CDS General Bipin Rawat with full military honours

Highlights Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was cremated with full military honours on Friday

The General was given a 17-gun salute as both his daughters lit the pyre of their parents

The General, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel were killed in a chopper crash

General Bipin Rawat Cremation: Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'General Rawat amar rahe' reveberated in the air as gun carriage decked up with flowers carried a casket wrapped in a tricolour left 3 Kamraj Marg for Barar Square. A huge crowd of people lined up on both sides of the dedicated road route to bid final goodbye to the top Army General. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was cremated with full military honours on Friday, two days after the tragic helicopter crash that killed 12 others, including his wife Madhulika Rawat.

The General was given a 17-gun salute as both his daughters lit the pyre of their parents.

Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Nation bids final adieu to CDS General Bipin Rawat with full military honours

Along with about 800 service personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis were also in attendance for the military funeral of India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and a host of other dignitaries laid wreaths on the mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife.

Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Nation bids final adieu to CDS General Bipin Rawat with full military honours

General Rawat, 63, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: IAS Chopper crash: 11 personnel accompanying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat who lost their lives

ALSO READ: Last video of CDS General Bipin Rawat's chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Latest India News