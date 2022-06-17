Friday, June 17, 2022
     
CBI raids residence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in Jodhpur

CBI raids at the residence of Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur is linked to a fresh corruption case that the agency has filed recently.

Manish Bhattacharya
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2022 11:01 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided the Jodhpur residence of Agrasen Gehlot, the brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The searches are going on at other locations as well, sources said.  

Agrasen is a fertiliser trader. He was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged fertiliser scam. 

The raids come after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption against Agrasen.

The raids come amid the nationwide protests by Congress over Rahul Gandhi's grilling by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper case. 

