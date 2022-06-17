Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBI raids residence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in Jodhpur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided the Jodhpur residence of Agrasen Gehlot, the brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The searches are going on at other locations as well, sources said.

Agrasen is a fertiliser trader. He was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged fertiliser scam.

The raids come after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption against Agrasen.

The raids come amid the nationwide protests by Congress over Rahul Gandhi's grilling by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper case.

