Rahul Gandhi seeks three days time to reappear before ED, cites mother Sonia's health

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the AICC headquarters before leaving for the Enforcement Directorate (ED)

Rahul Gandhi ED grilling: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought permission to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for questioning in an alleged money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The Congress leader, on Thursday, wrote to ED and cited his mother Sonia Gandhi's health as the reason for the deferred hearing.

After being questioned for eight hours on the third day on Wednesday, Rahul was summoned by the ED again for the fourth time on June 17. The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities involving Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald.The grand old party has called the agency's action vendetta politics of the Centre against opposition leaders as the party's supporters continued protests on roads leading to the ED office.

Protests across country

Congress workers on Thursday held protests in several parts of the country including Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan over the Enforcement Directorate investigating former party president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Sonia admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday owing to post-Covid issues. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days.

Gandhi (75) tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi ED case: Congress workers protest against Delhi Police; march to LG's house

Latest India News