CBI coordinates return of rape accused facing Interpol notice from UAE, 26 fugitives brought back in 2023

New Delhi: In a coordinated operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an accused wanted in a rape case in Karnataka, who was subject to an Interpol red notice, has been brought back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per officials on Friday.

Midhun V V Chandran was wanted by Karnataka Police in the case of 2020 of rape, criminal intimidation and other offences registered at the Mahadevapura Police Station in Bengaluru.

CBI issued Interpol "red" notice on request of the Karnataka Police

"The Global Operations Centre of Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated with INTERPOL NCB - Abu Dhabi, Karnataka Police, Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, Ministry of External Affairs and the Red Notice subject was returned from UAE to India with a team from Karnataka Police. He was earlier geolocated in UAE through a follow-up by CBI," the spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The CBI issued the Interpol "red" notice on the request of the Karnataka Police against Chandran on January 20, 2023.

26 wanted criminals returned from abroad in 2023

An Interpol "red" notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. "The red notice was circulated among all the Interpol member countries for the location and arrest of the accused" the spokesperson added.

The CBI said due to close coordination and follow-up with foreign law-enforcement agencies via Interpol channels, 26 criminals wanted by Indian agencies were returned from abroad in 2023. "The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law-enforcement agencies in the country for assistance via Interpol channels," the spokesperson said.

