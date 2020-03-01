Image Source : PTI CBI arrests IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan, Itrit Hussain Rafiqui in J-k arms licensing case: Officials (Representative image)

The CBI has arrested two former district magistrates of Kupwara -- Rajiv Ranjan, an IAS, and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui-- in connection with issuance of large number of arms licences on the basis of forged documents, officials said on Sunday. During the CBI investigation, the alleged role of Ranjan and Rafiqui who had held

the position of district magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015, respectively, had surfaced, they said. The agency has taken both the officers into its custody, a CBI spokesperson said.

