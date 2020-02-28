CBI vs CBI case: Verbal spat between current, former investigating officers in Delhi court

CBI vs CBI case: Verbal spat between current, the former investigating officer in Delhi court (Representational image)

War of words broke out between in a Delhi court during a hearing in CBI vs CBI case after two investigating officers, current and former, levelled allegations against each other. The spat broke out between current and former Investigating Officers (IO) Satish Dagar and Ajay Kumar Bassi in 2018 CBI vs CBI bribery case.

The arguments broke out when former investigating officer Ajay Kumar Bassi, who was asked by the Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal during the last hearing to explain the case diary maintained by him, said that there were clinching evidences against former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, but current investigating officer did not even seize Asthana's phone and other electronic evidence.

Bassi was briefing the court on the investigation done by him in 2018.

"On a made-up case, clean chit has been given to the public servant. He should have seized the mobile phones," Bassi said.

The contentions in the case diary were opposed by the current officer, Superintendent of Police Satish Dagar.

He said, "Bassi refused to join investigation on two occasions. Now, he is making personal allegations."

The judge retorted saying, "There is no point washing dirty linen in public. You both worked in the same organisation, which is bigger than an individual."

The court will now hear the matter on March 7.

The CBI on October 15, 2018, had registered an FIR against Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe from an accused probed by him in return for ensuring relief and a clean chit in the case. He was, however, given clean chit earlier this month.

(With inputs from IANS)