Cattle smuggling scam: CBI raids rice mill ‘owned’ by close relative of Anubrata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sleuths of the CBI along with officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) raided the rice mill in Badhagora area, allegedly belonging to Mondal's nephew, who is also a local Trinamool Congress leader, they said.

Cattle smuggling scam: The CBI on Monday raided a rice mill here in Birbhum district allegedly owned by a close relative of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who is in the central agency’s custody in connection with a cattle smuggling case, a senior official said.

Sleuths of the CBI along with officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) raided the rice mill in Badhagora area, allegedly belonging to Mondal's nephew, who is also a local Trinamool Congress leader, they said.

"Though the rice mill is defunct, we believe links with it and the cattle scam can be found during the investigation process," the CBI official told PTI over phone.

Read Also | Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI questions Sameer Mahendru of Indospirit

There are at least 10-11 rice mills, allegedly owned by Mondal, which are under the CBI scanner as part of its probe, he said. The agency had on Saturday conducted a raid at another rice mill here in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

During the raid, the CBI sleuths found several high-end vehicles parked inside the premises of the mill. Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 from his residence at Bolpur.

Read Also | Heavy traffic jam at Delhi borders amid curbs due to 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body

Latest India News