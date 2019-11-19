India to launch Cartosat-3, 13 nanosatellites from US

India is set to launch its cartography satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into sun-synchronous orbit on November 25, the Indian space agency said on Monday. The rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL variant (PSLV-XL) will put into orbit Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US on November 25, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
The rocket is expected to lift off at 9.28 a.m.
What is Cartosat-3 satellite?
Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.
The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.
According to ISRO, the 13 nanosatellites from the US are a part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the new company that was set up recently under the Department of Space.
