Security forces in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on alert after CAA implemented across country

The Delhi Police on Monday informed that security was intensified in North-east Delhi after the announcement of the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Announcing the same on social media, Delhi Police said, "Intensive patrolling and checking was done by North-East district police personnel along with paramilitary forces for the safety of citizens in sensitive areas. Everyone is requested to follow the safety instructions."

On the CAA notification, North East DCP Joy Tirkey said, "We have made arrangements in the North East district. Our experience in 2020 was unpleasant which resulted in heavy loss. The rules will be notified today and we were alerted by the Police Headquarters."

"We had a meeting of the Aman Committee where we briefed people of both communities. We have tagged the potential troublemakers and some known criminals. We are in touch with our beat constables and keeping an eye on social media too. We are doing a flag march for two days and will have an extensive flag march from tomorrow. Special care will be taken in sensitive areas through drones," he further said.

Security on alert in Uttar Pradesh

An alert was issued in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of CAA implementation. DGP Prashant Kumar has ordered officers to remain on alert while additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. The DGP headquarters has also been asked to monitor social media to control content that can instigate the public.

Meanwhile, the police across the state have been instructed to patrol concerned areas on foot. CCTV and drone cameras will be deployed to monitor the situation in the state.

The development came after the Union Home Ministry officially notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a move anticipated ahead of the impending Lok Sabha election schedule announcement. Home Minister Amit Shah had previously underscored the importance of notifying the CAA rules prior to the elections scheduled for April and May.

