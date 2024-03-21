CAA: Modi govt launches helpline number to assist applicants for Indian citizenship

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO People support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act during a rally.

In a bid to streamline assistance and provide information to applicants under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, a new helpline number, 1032, has been initiated. Applicants from across India can avail of free assistance and guidance by making a toll-free call to this helpline. The helpline service is available from 8 AM to 8 PM daily, offering support throughout the day.

Streamlining the application process

Following the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act Rules, 2024, aimed at facilitating the acquisition of Indian citizenship by minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, a dedicated online portal has been unveiled. This portal allows applicants to submit their applications online, complete with required documents, and pay a nominal fee of Rs 50 through an e-payment gateway.

Online application procedure

Prospective applicants can register on the portal indiancitizenshiponline.in or the CAA-2019 mobile app using their email or phone number. Upon logging in, they will be guided through a series of questions to determine the appropriate application form. Scanned copies of supporting documents must be uploaded, and the application fee must be paid through the SBI e-pay gateway. An electronic acknowledgment will be generated upon submission.

Verification and oath-taking

While the initial application process is online, applicants are required to physically present their original documents before the district-level committee (DLC) for verification. The DLC will notify applicants of the verification schedule via SMS or email. Once the documents are verified, the designated DLC officer will administer the oath of allegiance to the applicant. If any documents are found to be insufficient, applicants will be given an opportunity to provide additional information.

Application status and final decision

Applicants can track the status of their applications on the portal or app and will receive updates via SMS or email. The Election Commission (EC), the final authority on citizenship matters, will scrutinize the applications. Upon approval, digital citizenship certificates will be issued. Applicants opting for physical certificates can collect them from the office of the director of census operations in their respective state/UT.

