By-elections for 7 Assembly seats across 6 States to be held on 3rd November, results on 6th November

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Bsides-NDA and Mahagathbandhan in Bihar would try to show their strength assuming it is semi-final before the high-octane 2024 General elections.

By-Elections 2022: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the upcoming by-elections for 7 assembly seats across the 6 states. The by-poll will take place in Maharashtra- Andheri East, Bihar- Mokama and Gopalganj, Haryana- Adampur, Telangana- Munugode, Uttar Pradesh- Gola Gokrannath, and Odisha- Dhamnagar (SC)

Election Schedule

Date of nominations- October 14

Date of withdrawal of candidatures- October 17

Date of Poll- November 3

Date of counting- November 6

Bihar will have polls for the maximum number of seats- 2 and it would be interesting to see who will win the election battle in a new political scenario in the state as BJP-led NDA is out of power and Mahagathbandhan-headed by Nitish Kumar is in power. Both sides would try to show their strength assuming it as a semi-final before the high-octane 2024 General elections.

Also Read: Gujarat polls 2022: Over 4.8 crore people eligible to cast vote, informs CEC Rajiv Kumar

Latest India News