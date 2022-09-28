Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gujarat polls 2022: Over 4.8 crore people eligible to cast vote, informs CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Gujarat polls 2022: As many as 4.83 crore voters in Gujarat are eligible to exercise their franchise in upcoming state Assembly polls, of which 2.50 crore are males and 2.37 crore are females, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday (September 27).

Addressing a press conference, the CEC asserted that the Gujarat Assembly terms ends on February 12, 2023 and the Election Commission (EC) will decide dates for the elections after taking all aspects into consideration.

Without naming anyone, he also said that some self-proclaimed astrologers have announced elections dates, but the commission will decide the dates after taking all aspects of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh into consideration, the decision will be taken in Delhi and media will be informed first.

As many as 10,36,468 voters are aged above 80 and 4,13,886 voters are blinds and specially disable persons. Total 1,251 voters are from third gender.

CEC said that there are 11,842 voters whose age is above 100.

The EC has prepared a KYC app on which candidates' affidavit and especially their criminal records, if any, will be publicised. The commission will also give advertisement in newspapers about such candidates. The CEC said that even political parties will have explain to the public the reason why have they nominated candidate with criminal history.

The EC has asked the police department to arrest all pro-claimed offender at the earliest and if required, take help of neighbouring states.

