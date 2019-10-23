Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Bus catches fire in Noida sector 49, passengers safe

Uttar Pradesh: Bus catches fire in Noida sector 49, passengers safe

Fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2019 11:19 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI PHOTO

Bus catches fire in Noida sector 49

A bus engulfed in flames in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday. The incident was reported from sector 49 of Noida, in Barola village. 

According to reports, passengers onboard the bus managed to escape safely. 

Fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued. 

Reason for the fire could yet not be ascertained. 

More details are awaited. 

Also Read | 3 killed, 14 injured as bus hits truck on the Mumbai-Pune highway

Also Read | Ragpickers rape Goa woman waiting at Delhi bus stand, one arrested

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPetrol bomb hurled in Srinagar's Batmaloo area Next StoryJustice Arun Mishra not to recuse from hearing land acquisition case  