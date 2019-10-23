Uttar Pradesh: Bus catches fire in Noida sector 49, passengers safe

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Bus catches fire in Noida sector 49

A bus engulfed in flames in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday. The incident was reported from sector 49 of Noida, in Barola village.

According to reports, passengers onboard the bus managed to escape safely.

Fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

Reason for the fire could yet not be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

