Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: NHSRCL invites bids for Sabarmati depot construction

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, NHSRCL INDIA, YOUTUBE Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe on September 14, 2017 had laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) project.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Thursday said that it has invited bids for the construction of Sabarmati Rolling stock depot for 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly known as Bullet Train project.

NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaur said that it has invited bids for design, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of Sabarmati Depot consisting of workshop, inspection sheds, various buildings, maintenance facilities and associated works.

Gaur said that the last date for submitting bids is December 2, 2021.

"The Bidding Documents will be available for sale at NHSRCL's office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all the working days from Augist 4 to December 1.

The operational control centre for Mumbai -Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail will be Sabarmati. Initially, trains will have total 10 coaches with a seating capacity of 750 passengers, which will be further increased to 16 coaches and seating capacity of 1250 passengers.

There will be 35 trains per day/one direction, where there will be one train every 20 mins in peak hours and 1 train every 30 mins in non-peak hours.

Image Source : NHSRCL WEBSITE Shinkansen E5 series bullet train.

Train frequency will be further increased one train every 8 mins in future. Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed rail will be equipped to handle 17,900 passengers one way daily which will be increased up to 92,900 passengers in future. A detailed operational plan is as follows:

Year 2023 2033 2043 2053 Train configuration 10 10/16 16 16 Number of rakes 24 24+11 44 71 Number of trains (per day/one-direction) 35 51 64 105 Train capacity 750 750/1250 1250 1250 Passenger seats (day/one direction) 17,900 31,700 56,800 92,900 Number of trains (per day/one direction) Peak Hour 3 4 6 8 Off peak 2 3 3 6

ALSO READ | Scary! Heavy rains stall train passing through Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa

Sabarmati maintenance depot to be largest on the route

She said that Sabarmati maintenance depot will be the largest depot among three depots planned for MAHSR corridor. Other depots will be at Surat (Gujarat) and Thane (Maharashtra).

PM Modi's flagship bullet train project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe on September 14, 2017 had laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) project. The bullet trains are expected to run at speeds of 320 km per hour covering the 508-km stretch in about two hours.

In comparison, trains currently plying on the route take over seven hours to travel the distance, whereas flights take about an hour.

The NHSRCL has awarded several tenders for the construction of railway tracks, railway bridges, tunnels, railway stations and depots for the project till date.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | China launches first bullet train in Tibet, close to Arunachal Pradesh border

Latest India News