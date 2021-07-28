Scary! Heavy rains stall train passing through Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, @PBNS_INDIA Dudhsagar Falls is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River in Goa.

Mesmerising or magical! Well, India has one of the most scenic travel locations and trains are one of the most secure ways to explore them. In one such journey, passengers on a train enjoyed a spectacular view of nature when it was passing near Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa. The train had to be stopped due to heavy rain and low visibility.

Prasar Bharati shared a video showing train coming to a halt near the Dudhsagar waterfall when large volume of water was falling in the Mandovi river.

The video shows a heavenly view as the train appears to come out from a blanket of clouds and water near the Dudhsagar waterfall but slowly coming to a halt.

Dudhsagar Falls is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River in Goa. It is 60 km from Panaji by road and is located on the Belgaum–Vasco da Gama rail route about 46 km east of Madgaon and 80 km south of Belagavi.

