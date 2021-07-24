Saturday, July 24, 2021
     
Watch: Moments of panic as passenger tries to board moving train at Delhi Cantt station

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera, showing moments of panic when the man fell on the platform while the police constable rushed to save his life.

New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2021 22:10 IST
Passenger falls between track and train while boarding
Passenger falls between track and train while boarding moving train. 

In a hair-raising video, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable named Rajiv on Friday saved a passenger's life at the Delhi Cantt Railway Station. The man fell between the platform and track while he was trying to catch a moving train and was dangerously close to being run over.

Not the first time such an incident has happened. In fact, incidents like these keep on happening when passengers try to board the moving train but lose balance, putting their lives in danger.

While sometimes, vigilant and alert security staff at stations are quick to react and save peoples' lives but sometimes passengers are not that lucky.

