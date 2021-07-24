Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi lockdown relaxations: Metro trains, buses can run at full capacity; theatres at 50% from Monday

The Delhi government has further relaxed the Covid-induced lockdown. From Monday, Metro trains, buses can run at full capacity and cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes can function at 50 per cent capacity.

However, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order states that standing passengers will be allowed.

The DDMA in its order has also said that marriage functions, last rites gatherings shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons.

Business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed in Delhi from July 26, but only with business visitors. All auditoriums, assembly halls have also been permitted to open from Monday at 50 per cent seating capacity.

The national capital recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate slightly rose to 0.

09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Despite the fall in daily cases recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that chances of a third wave of COVID-19 are quite real, and asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

