13 hospitalised, 3 students missing after building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Thirteen people have been rushed to a hospital and three students are still missing after a building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on Saturday. An under-construction coaching center was being run in the building.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

