Budget 2024: Govt to convene all-party meeting today, Parliament session from January 31

Budget 2024: Ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament, the government has called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties today (January 30). The all-party meeting will be held this afternoon at the Parliament Library Building.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in Parliament.

It is a common practice before every parliamentary session for leaders of various political parties to outline the issues they intend to raise, while the government provides a preview of its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

The session will begin with the address of President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (January 31). This session, scheduled from January 31 to February 9, will be relatively short.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present an interim budget on February 1, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Given that it is an election year, she will present an interim budget, commonly known as a "vote-on-account." A comprehensive budget will be presented after the new cabinet is formed subsequent to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

According to a press release, the Union Budget for 2023–24 will be presented in a paperless format. All 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, Finance Bill, etc., as mandated by the Constitution, will be accessible through the "Union Budget Mobile App."

The initiative aims to provide Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public with hassle-free access to budget documents using a user-friendly digital platform. The mobile app is bilingual (English and Hindi) and can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms.

