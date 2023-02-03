Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Nirmala Sitharaman on her Budget day saree making it to headlines: 'Would a male minister...'.

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke exclusively at 'India TV Samvaad Budget 2023' event in the national capital on Friday (February 3).

The finance minister faced some tough questions from India TV Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma on a special episode of 'Aap Ki Adalat' programme today.

On being asked about her saree colours being similar to 'currency notes', FM Sitharaman said, "Are similar kind of questions related to attire have been asked from 'male' finance ministers too?".

Being a female minister whether I should take it positively or negatively, I have no clue about it, she added.

"Suppose a male finance minister is presenting a budget wearing a black colour suit or jacket so a similar kind of question will be asked from him. Don't look at my saree, hair or its colour, rather look at my budget," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said today.

Know more about Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget day saree :

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore the famous Ilkal saree with intricate kasuti threadwork while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24

The saree was designed in Dharwad (North Karnataka). Kasuti is a famous traditional embroidery unique to Navalagund in Dharwad district

The kasuti motifs used in the saree include temple designs, lotus flower, rath, palanquins and peacock

This saree was designed by Kasuti expert Arati Hiremath of Narayanpur in Dharwad.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi had informed Nirmala Sitharaman about the uniqueness of the Ilkal saree and kasuti embroidery at an event a few months ago.

The Dharwad District administration placed an order for two sarees in January 2023- a red colour saree and a blue one, said Arati.

While we wanted to present the sarees to the Finance Minister, impressed with the traditional motifs used in kasuti, she purchased both, including the one she wore today, Dharwad DC Gurudatta Hegde said.

(With agencies inputs)

