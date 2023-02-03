Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aap Ki Adalat | Budget is serious document and not for excitement, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Samvaad Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke exclusively at 'India TV Samvaad Budget 2023' event in the national capital on Friday (February 3).

The finance minister faced some tough questions from India TV Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma on a special episode of 'Aap Ki Adalat' programme today.

On Wednesday (February 1), the Finance minister presented the Union Budget 2023-24, which was the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government ahead of the general elections in 2024. It was the fifth budget presented by FM Sitharaman.

Finance Minister attacked the opposition parties and said that the budget is a very serious document and this is not for anyone's excitement.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in policy-making after consulting with all the departments. Since November 2022, we all had discussions on budget-related matter," FM Sitharaman said.

Now, no one can raise any question of corruption against the Modi government.

Here are some key points said by FM Sitharaman :

We are doing work for the welfare of masses and for BJP their empowerment with full dignity is must

Congress was unable to remove corruption, and poverty during their tenure

Over 1 lakh crore was allocated for education in last year's budget

India should have a responsible opposition in a democracy

Through 'Har ghar jal' campaign we have provided water facility to everyone in the nation

Arvind Kejriwal and other opposition leaders indulges in irresponsible politics, 'Spit and run' tactics is his style

Congress did nothing for Muslims but PM Modi is actually working in this regard which includes the example of triple talaq

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's style is different and that is why she used words like baseless, useless, and meaningless for the budget

Putting allegations is quite easy but decision-making is difficult

Enforcement Directorate is an independent organisation. This is Modi 's government where random instructions are not given over the phone

They (Opposition) should be ashamed of showing the country in a negative light, raising questions over issues like COVID-19 vaccine

Sitharaman listed seven priorities in the budget on February 1- 'Saptarishi'- to guide the country through the 'Amrit Kaal', the 25-year journey towards its centenary as a modern nation.

The 7 priorities are-

Inclusive Development Reaching the Last Mile Infrastructure and Investment Unleashing the Potential Green Growth Youth Power Financial Sector

