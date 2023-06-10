BSF foils cross-border contraband smuggling bid, seizes 5.5 kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : BSF/TWITTER BSF seizes 5.5 kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt on Saturday early morning as it recovered 5.5 kg of heroin, which was air dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar district. In a statement, BSF claimed that troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of the Pakistani drone entering the Indian territory near Rai village in the Amritsar district. The troops also heard the sound of something having fallen in a farming field.

“On 10th June 2023 at around 0400 AM, BSF troops deployed at the border reported Indian space violation by a drone coming from the Pakistan side. Troops also heard the sound of something having fallen in a farming field in depth area near the village Rai, District - Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted,” the BSF said.

5.5 Kg heroin recovered

During the search, one big packet suspected to be contraband, wrapped in a yellow colour adhesive tape along with a hook attached with the packet was recovered from the farming field on the outskirts of Rai village.

“On opening the big packet, five packets of heroin wrapped with yellow colour adhesive tape were found. Gross Weight - approximately 5.5 Kg. Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle contraband items foiled due to the alertness of BSF troops in the Amritsar Sector,” it added.

Lately, a significant increase has been noted in the sneaking of Pakistani drones into Indian territory as compared. Earlier on Friday, BSF gunned down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Amritsar and recovered 5.260 kgs of contraband. On June 5, a Pakistani drone was shot down by the BSF personnel across the Attari-Wagah border. The drone also carried 3.2 kg of heroin. Security forces on June 3 too recovered more than 5 kilograms of heroin, allegedly airdropped by a Pakistani drone, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar. Before that BSF last month intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in Punjab's Amritsar sector. The BSF troops have recovered the drone and tied narcotics.

Punjab Governor on drug smuggling

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit expressed concern over the use of drones for drug smuggling from across the border and stressed the need for proactive measures to counteract the nefarious activities. “The main concern is drones (from Pakistan) which are coming and (bringing) drugs,” Purohit said.“Pakistan cannot fight directly. It is trying to spoil our generations through drugs …we have to challenge it and defeat it,” the governor said.

The governor emphasized the need for proactive measures to counteract the nefarious activities and preserve the integrity of the region.

