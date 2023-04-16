BSF foils contraband smuggling attempts, shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : BSF TWITTER BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt by Pakistani smugglers to smuggle drugs and weapons into India. The BSF shot down a Pakistani drone that intruded into Indian territory in the Amritsar district of Punjab, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday (April 16). The security forces also recovered packets of narcotics on an initial search of the area near the Dhanoe Kalan in Punjab's Amritsar district. The incident took place on April 15 at around 8:22 pm when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory.

"During the initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered 01 big bag containing 3 packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross wt - appx 3 kg), from the wheat field. One iron ring with hook and 04 luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment," the statement said. “Yet another attempt of Pak smugglers to smuggle the contraband items was foiled by vigilant BSF troops," it added.

BSF hands over Pak national to Rangers

Earlier in the day, the BSF handed-over a Pakistani national to Pakistan Rangers who crossed the international border and entered into Indian territory inadvertently in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

"On April 15, 2023, during afternoon hours, forward deployed BSF troops apprehended one Pakistan national ahead of border fence, while he crossed the International Border and entered into Indian territory, in the area falling near village - Raja Rai under Ferozepur district," stated the BSF release.

During interrogation, it came to notice that the apprehended Pak national identified as Rehmat Ali (72), is resident of Kasur in Pakistan. He had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable except personal belongings were found with the individual, added the BSF.

Following this, the Border Security Force approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged protest on the matter.

(With ANI inputs)

