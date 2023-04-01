Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Jammu and Kashmir: BSF firing pushes back suspected Pak drone spotted along International Border

Jammu and Kashmir: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday informed that a suspected Pakistan drone was forced to return as troops fired towards a blinking light that was observed along the International Border in Ramgarh, Samba District. BSF further said the area is being searched thoroughly.

Search operation underway

A massive search operation is underway to ensure no weapons or narcotics were airdropped by the drone, a BSF spokesperson said. "A blinking light (of a suspected drone) was observed around 12:15 am (Saturday) on the IB in the night in the general area of Ramgarh. Alert troops fired towards the blinking light due to which it (drone) was forced to return," he said.

Over two dozen rounds were fired

He said the area was being searched thoroughly. Official sources said over two dozen rounds were fired by the BSF in Arnia sector to bring down the suspected drone but it managed to return to the Pakistani side.

A vast area was cordoned off by the BSF and a search operation was underway when the last reports were received, they said. This is the second such incident in the past two weeks.

Similar incident was reported earlier

The BSF had fired at a Pakistani drone at the Chamliyal border post in Samba district on March 22, preventing it from flying into India. According to security officials, Pakistan-based terror groups use drones to smuggle arms and narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir.

(with inputs from PTI)

