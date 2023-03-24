Friday, March 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Punjab: BSF recovers 5 Glock pistols, 91 bullets dropped by Pakistani drone along IB in Gurdaspur

Punjab: BSF recovers 5 Glock pistols, 91 bullets dropped by Pakistani drone along IB in Gurdaspur

According to officials, the dropping of the weapons and ammunition took place in the Metla area of Gurdaspur sector around 2:30 am.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Gurdaspur Updated on: March 24, 2023 12:08 IST
Punjab: BSF recovers 5 Glock pistols, 91 bullets dropped by
Image Source : PTI/TWITTER Punjab: BSF recovers 5 Glock pistols, 91 bullets dropped by Pakistani drone along IB in Gurdaspur

Punjab: The Border Security Force (BSF), on Friday, recovered five Austria-made Glock pistols, 10 magazines and 91 rounds of different calibre bullets dropped by a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Punjab. According to officials, the dropping of the weapons and ammunition took place in the Metla area of Gurdaspur sector around 2:30 am.

Meanwhile, a BSF spokesperson said that the "infiltrating rogue" drone was fired upon by our troops and later during a search of the area a packet was recovered from the field. Security agencies suspect the consignment was meant for Khalistani separatist groups in the border state. 

About Glock pistol

The Glock is a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol that is used by counter-terrorist forces like the National Security Guard (NSG) and other commando teams. It is used for close-quarter battle scenarios and VIP protection duties as it has a range of 35-50 metres. It is manufactured in Austria and the USA.

ALSO READ: J&K: BSF fires at Pakistani drone along International Border in Samba, search operation launched

BSF foils Pakistan's infiltration bids

Earlier on March 11, the BSF shot a drone entering in Punjab's Gurdaspur from Pakistan. The BSF had also found a hexacopter along with an AK series rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of bullets from a farming field in Gurdaspur's Nabi Nagar area. 

A few days before this, the BSF had shot down a 'rogue' drone which entered India from Pakistan along the International border. A BSF spokesperson said that the drone fell into Pakistani territory after it was shot down.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News