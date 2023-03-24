Follow us on Image Source : PTI/TWITTER Punjab: BSF recovers 5 Glock pistols, 91 bullets dropped by Pakistani drone along IB in Gurdaspur

Punjab: The Border Security Force (BSF), on Friday, recovered five Austria-made Glock pistols, 10 magazines and 91 rounds of different calibre bullets dropped by a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Punjab. According to officials, the dropping of the weapons and ammunition took place in the Metla area of Gurdaspur sector around 2:30 am.

Meanwhile, a BSF spokesperson said that the "infiltrating rogue" drone was fired upon by our troops and later during a search of the area a packet was recovered from the field. Security agencies suspect the consignment was meant for Khalistani separatist groups in the border state.

About Glock pistol

The Glock is a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol that is used by counter-terrorist forces like the National Security Guard (NSG) and other commando teams. It is used for close-quarter battle scenarios and VIP protection duties as it has a range of 35-50 metres. It is manufactured in Austria and the USA.

ALSO READ: J&K: BSF fires at Pakistani drone along International Border in Samba, search operation launched

BSF foils Pakistan's infiltration bids

Earlier on March 11, the BSF shot a drone entering in Punjab's Gurdaspur from Pakistan. The BSF had also found a hexacopter along with an AK series rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of bullets from a farming field in Gurdaspur's Nabi Nagar area.

A few days before this, the BSF had shot down a 'rogue' drone which entered India from Pakistan along the International border. A BSF spokesperson said that the drone fell into Pakistani territory after it was shot down.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News