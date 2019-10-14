Now, BSF to use anti-drone technology on Indo-Pak border | India TV EXCLUSIVE

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given green signal to the Border Security Force (BSF) to use anti-drone technology. This comes as a big nod by the government in wake of recent spurt of UAVs being spotted across the India-Pakistan international border. The BSF can now procure the anti-drone technology to detect and effectively engage rogue drones. The BSF has issued the following Expression of Interest (EOI) for 'Anti Drone System':

1. Recognition- The systems should have facility to recognise the target through an EO sensor (Day and Night), and in slew-to-cue mode as per the specified range or better:

Nano UAV: 500 meters

Micro UAV/Multi Rotor: 1 km

Small UAV/Hybrid: 2 km

Fix wing: 3 km

The BOO will check the feature by flying at least 3 drones as per range and verify through video feed of EO for confirmation of the feature.

2. Recognition: The system should be capable to recognise a target within 10 sec after detection. Feature will be physically checked by the BOO by activating the UAV or multiple UAVs and note down the timing from activity log of system controller.

3. Automatic tracking: System should have capability to track multiple UAVs (minimum 3) simulataneously in specified range or better after recognition:

Nano UAV: 500 Mtrs

Micro UAV/Multi rotor: 1 km

Small UAV/Hybrid: 2 km

Fix wing: 3 km

Feature will be physically checked by the BOO by placing a UAV at the specified distance and move within the specified zone. After locking the target verify the system's capability through the video of EO sensor at the system controller.

4. Neutralisation range: System should be capable to neutralise the flying objects by jamming its radio and GPS links simultaneously and force landing the UAV at its place of operation in its specified range:

Nano UAV: 500 mtrs

Micro UAV/Multi Rotor: 1 km

Small UAV/Hybrid: 2km

Fix wing: 3 km

Feature will be physically checked by the BOO by operating one UAV at the specified distance, neutralise it to force land on its place of operation. The drones/UAV operating in different frequency bands should be flown in the same direction to test the feature and BOO will analyse the system's capability to jam multiple UAVs simultaneously.

The BSF, called the first line of defence of India, guards 2528 kilometres of International Border and the Line of Control along Pakistan. In Kashmir, the Border Security Force guards 167 kilometres, 70.2 km LoC in Jammu and 191.66 km IB. The BSF guards 553 km in Punjab, 804 km in Rajasthan, 741 km in Gujarat.

In September, a large number of AK-47 assault rifles and grenades in Amritsar were dropped by drones that came from Pakistan.

