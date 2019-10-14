Image Source : FILE 45-50 terrorists, including suicide bombers, being trained at JeM terror camp in Balakot: Sources

At least 45 to 50 terrorists including suicide bombers training at Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist facility in Pakistan's Balakot, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

Indian intelligence agencies are keeping a constant watch on the facility including technical surveillance to keep a track of the developments there.

A few of the terrorists, who have trained there, have even been sent to Kashmir for carrying out terror attacks on Indian security bases, the sources said.

The sources said the facility had remained closed for six months after the Indian Air Force attacked it on February this year.

Last month, Army Chief Bipin Rawat had revealed that Pakistan very recently "reactivated" the terror camp in Balakot.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces caught two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Ganderbal in Kashmir, news agency ANI reported quoting JK police sources.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition including AK-47 rifles from their possession.

Searches are being carried out in the area for the past 13 days. Earlier two terrorists were killed in the same area.

On October 4, four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were arrested in the ongoing search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

(With ANI inputs)

