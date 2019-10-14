Image Source : AGENCY NSA Doval outlines 3 point formula to fight terrorism as NIA warns of 125 JuM terrorists

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday outlined three point formula to fight terrorism.

Address at the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) national conference of Chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squad/Special Task Force in Delhi, Ajit Doval said terrorism is fought in three ways. Firstly, one should recognise as to who are the terrorist, Secondly, which are the countries supporting them and how are the terrorist being funded.

Doval said that the impact that NIA has been able to make against terrorism in Kashmir is more than any other agency.

The NSA further said that if a criminal has a support of a state, it becomes a great challenge for a country to fight terrorism. "Some of the states have mastered this, in our case Pakistan has made it as an instrument of its state policy."

Pointing to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which has put the spotlight on terror financing in Pakistan, NSA Doval said “This has been done through collecting proper evidence and information”.

“The FATF action has put a lot of pressure on Pakistan,” said Doval, who described anti-terrorist squads in various states as “soldiers against terrorism”.

Ajit Doval said in the present context, no country can afford to go for a war as the financial and human costs are huge and no one is sure about victory.

Terrorism is a low-cost sustainable option which may damage enemies to a great extent, Doval said in a reference to Pakistan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General Yogesh Chander Modi pointed out that the terror group was carrying out its nefarious activities in the name of Bangladeshi migrants while addressing the chiefs of anti-terror squads (ATS) and special task forces (STF) of all the states.

Addressing the same gathering, NIA IG Alok Mittal said there have been continuous efforts from across the border to revive terror activities in Punjab.

"16 arrested for targeted killings in 8 cases, Khalistan Liberation Force was found to be involved. Funds from UK,Italy,France and Australia were sent for this," IG Mittal said.

He said that fresh case has been registered based on anti-India activities of Sikhs for Justice, "they are running a campaign on social media and trying to radicalize Sikh youth. 5 arrested in UP's Shamli last year admitted they were radicalized through 'Referendum 2020' propaganda."

"In the main case of terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, chiefs of proscribed organizations and top separatist leaders have been arrested and chargesheeted. None have got bail so far.They were being funded from Pakistan High Commission, through remittances and hawala transfers," IG Mittal added.

He informed that till now 127 people have been arrested in ISIS related cases, including 33 from Tamil Nadu,19 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Kerala and 14 from Telangana.

