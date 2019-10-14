Image Source : PTI Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

In an early morning operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces caught two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Ganderbal in Kashmir, news agency ANI reported quoting JK police sources.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition including AK-47 rifles from their possession.

Searches are being carried out in the area for the past 13 days. Earlier two terrorists were killed in the same area.

On October 4, four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were arrested in the ongoing search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

With the arrests, the terror network of Hizbul has been cracked and the operation to arrest more people involved in revival of terrorism in twin districts of Doda-Kishtwar will go on, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

In all, the number of terrorists and their supporters arrested have gone up to 16 in the massive crackdown on terrorism by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Army and the police, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Farooq Bhat, Manzoor Ganie, Masood and Noor Mohammad Malik.

