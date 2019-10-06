Image Source : AP JeM terrorist arrested by Kashmir police in Baramulla

The police on Sunday arrested one active terrorist affliated with terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the apprehended terrorist.

"Police in Baramulla arrested one active terrorist affliated with proscribed teror outfit tweet by the Kashmir Zone police read.

ALSO READ | Security in Delhi tightened after intelligence input of JeM terrorist entering capital; raids on

ALSO READ | Top Hizbul commander among three terrorists eliminated in Ramban, J&K