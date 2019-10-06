Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. JeM terrorist arrested by Kashmir police in Baramulla

JeM terrorist arrested by Kashmir police in Baramulla

"Police in Baramulla arrested one active terrorist affliated with proscribed teror outfit tweet by the Kashmir Zone police read. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Published on: October 06, 2019 13:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

JeM terrorist arrested by Kashmir police in Baramulla

The police on Sunday arrested one active terrorist affliated with terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the apprehended terrorist.

"Police in Baramulla arrested one active terrorist affliated with proscribed teror outfit tweet by the Kashmir Zone police read. 

ALSO READ | Security in Delhi tightened after intelligence input of JeM terrorist entering capital; raids on

ALSO READ | Top Hizbul commander among three terrorists eliminated in Ramban, J&K

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNC delegation meets Farooq Abdullah at his residence