Bhagat Chunni Lal, former Punjab minister, dies at 93; half-day holiday declared in state

Chandigarh:

Former Punjab minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhagat Chunni Lal passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday, with his son and Punjab Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat confirming his death. The veteran politician breathed his last at his residence in Jalandhar. Mohinder Bhagat, who is currently serving as the Horticulture Minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, expressed grief over his father's demise. "Chunni Lal Bhagat ji is no longer with us. We are deeply saddened by his demise," Mohinder Bhagat said. The last rites of Bhagat Chunni Lal will be performed in Jalandhar at 5 pm on Thursday.

Following the veteran leader's death, the Punjab government announced a half-day holiday as a mark of respect. Lal had remained an important political figure in Punjab and served as a Cabinet minister in the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government headed by Parkash Singh Badal.

Bhagat Chunni Lal's political journey

Born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on December 1, 1932, Bhagat Chunni Lal and his family moved to Jalandhar after Partition. His electoral journey began in 1985 when he contested his first Assembly election as an Independent candidate from Jalandhar South. Although he lost that election, he returned to the same constituency on a BJP ticket in 1997 and won.

Bhagat Chunni Lal subsequently secured another Assembly victory in 2007. He was elected again in 2012, although he contested from Jalandhar West that year following the delimitation of constituencies. His long political career also saw him occupy a key constitutional position in the Punjab Assembly. He served as the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly in 2011.

Served as Cabinet minister in Parkash Singh Badal govt

Bhagat Chunni Lal joined the Punjab Cabinet after the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in 2012. During Parkash Singh Badal's tenure, he was given charge of the Local Government and Medical Education and Research portfolios. His political career spanned several decades and included electoral contests, multiple terms as an MLA and a stint as Deputy Speaker before he became a Cabinet minister.

Son Mohinder Bhagat's political shift

Bhagat Chunni Lal's political legacy also continued through his son Mohinder Bhagat. Mohinder Bhagat was earlier associated with the BJP but quit the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in April 2023. He later became part of the AAP government in Punjab and currently serves as the state's Horticulture Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)

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