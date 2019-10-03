Terror alert: Special cell of Delhi police raids several locations in national capital

Image Source : PTI Raids at several locations in Delhi over possible terror strike

A special cell of Delhi Police on Thursday conducted raids at several locations in the national capital. According to news agency ANI, the special cell of the Delhi Police had received inputs on likely terror strike after which the raids were carried out.

More details are awaited.

According to various reports, the Delhi Police on Wednesday had sounded an alert after receiving inputs about some Kashmiri insurgents who have entered the national capital.

The insurgents aim to carry terror strikes in Delhi during the festival season, the reports claimed.

It is being apprehended that Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror group with has been threatening to take retaliatory action following the abrogation of Article 370, has managed to send a group of fidayeen to the city last week.

A few days ago, a foreign intelligence agency intercepted communications between a JeM operative and his handler, according to which the JeM was planning to launch a terror strike in India in September.

A total of 30 cities, including Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Kanpur as well as Lucknow were put on high alert.

Also Read | Pak terror group may attack India over abrogation of Article 370: US

Also Read | Hafiz Saeed's terror funding case to be shifted to Lahore