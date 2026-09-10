Delhi Traffic Police revises court dates ahead of BRICS Summit 2026, check new Lok Adalat schedule

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a public advisory announcing revised dates for the National Lok Adalat and other court hearings in view of the BRICS Summit 2026 being held in the national capital. The National Lok Adalat, originally scheduled for September 12, has now been rescheduled to October 10, 2026.

The traffic police also announced changes to court hearings and advised people visiting courts to check their revised dates before travelling. The changes have been made ahead of the high-profile BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

National Lok Adalat moved to October 10

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the National Lok Adalat that was scheduled for September 12 will now be held on October 10, 2026.

The traffic police urged people with court-related work to check the revised schedule before visiting the courts and avoid unnecessary trips if their hearings have been shifted. The department also shared the updated dates through a public advisory.

Court hearings also rescheduled

Apart from the Lok Adalat, several court hearings around September 11 and 12 have also been rescheduled.

According to the advisory:

Hearings scheduled for September 11, which is a holiday, have been shifted to October 3.

Hearings scheduled for September 12, also a holiday, have been shifted to November 14.

Cases listed for September 11 and 12 have been rescheduled to September 14.

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked people to check their respective hearing dates before heading to court.

Delhi prepares for BRICS Summit 2026

The changes come as Delhi prepares to host the BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. India is holding the BRICS Chair for the 2026 edition, with the summit being hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The high-profile gathering is expected to bring heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations and representatives from member states, partner countries and outreach invitees to the national capital.

Delhi has been decorated and preparations have been stepped up ahead of the summit, with traffic arrangements and other measures being put in place across the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police has separately issued a traffic advisory for September 11-13 in connection with the 18th BRICS Summit 2026.

India holds BRICS Chair for 2026

India is hosting the 2026 edition of the BRICS Summit under the official theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

The grouping has expanded considerably since its origins as BRIC, comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China. The first BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2006, followed by the group's inaugural summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009.

South Africa joined the grouping in 2011, turning BRIC into BRICS. The bloc later underwent another major expansion, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE becoming full members in January 2024, followed by Indonesia in January 2025.

The grouping now has 11 full member states along with an expanding group of partner nations, giving it significant economic and diplomatic influence globally.

For people with court-related work in Delhi, the immediate takeaway is to check the revised hearing date before visiting the court, particularly for cases scheduled around September 11 and 12.

(With inputs from ANI)

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