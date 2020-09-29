Image Source : PTI/FILE Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests COVID-19 positive, currently asymptomatic

The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Naidu underwent a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning and was found to be COVID-19 positive. His official twitter handle reported the news, saying he is asymptomatic and in good health. It added: "He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation."

The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 61 lakh-mark on Tuesday with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's case tally stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases while 51,01,398 have been cured, discharged or have migrated.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage