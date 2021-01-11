Serum Institute receives govt order for 11 million vaccine doses, likely to be dispatched tomorrow

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/PTI Serum Institute receives govt order for 11 million vaccine doses

Pune-based vaccine major Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it has received an order from the government for as many as 11 million vaccine doses of Covishield, ahead of the January 16 mega vaccination drive. ​The order is likely to be dispatched early Tuesday.

According to SII officials, the vaccine would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose.

The institute had entered into a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the Covishield vaccine. Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has a license to produce the shot and has already manufactured close to 50 million dose

Days back, the Indian drug regulator approved Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country.

The vaccination drive against coronavirus in India will kick off on January 16, 2021. The priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 crores, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores.

